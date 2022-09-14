FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is facing drug charges after a long-term undercover investigation, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Last Thursday, investigators searched the County Street home of 33-year-old Raymond Cash.

The DA’s office said officers seized more than a kilogram of suspected fentanyl, 350 grams of suspected cocaine, 25 grams of suspected crack cocaine, hundreds of round blue pills suspected to contain fentanyl, and five jars of suspected marijuana.

Multiple handguns and $13,000 in cash were also found, the DA’s office added.

Cash was arraigned on charges of trafficking fentanyl 200 grams or more, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a firearm silencer, distribution of marijuana, and resisting arrest.

He was found to be a danger and ordered held without bail.