Fall River man charged with robbing store, assaulting clerk

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say fingerprints left at the scene of an armed robbery in Fall River led to the arrest of a suspect.

Raul Ortiz, 24, of Fall River, was taken into custody late last week and charged with armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.

He’s accused of holding up Sunny’s Convenience on North Main Street on the morning of Wednesday, May 20, and assaulting the clerk in the process.

Police said they responded to the store around 11:20 a.m. and arrived to find the clerk suffering from a severe laceration to his head. The preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect entered the store while other customers were inside and pretended to shop until the store emptied.

Once the other customers left, the suspect brought some items to the counter then removed a blunt object from his clothing, hit the clerk twice in the head and demanded he open the cash register, according to police.

The clerk complied and the suspect fled on foot with an unspecified amount of cash.

Police said they were able to lift two fingerprints from items on the counter that were touched by the suspect, which led them to identify Ortiz as the suspect.

“The Fall River Police Department Crime Scene Unit does exceptional work,” Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza said in a statement. “I applaud Detective [Jon] Rose for his technical skills that helped solve this violent crime.”