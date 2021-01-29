Fall River man charged with OUI, assaulting officer

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was charged Thursday with driving under the influence of alcohol, hitting several mailboxes on Sanford Road in Westport, and assaulting an officer while he was being booked.

Police received a report of a black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck hitting multiple mailboxes, according to Westport Police Det. Sgt. Christopher Dunn.

He said Fall River Police had also alerted them that officers were looking for a similar vehicle that had just been involved in a hit-and-run in their city.

Westport officers found the vehicle near Rt. 177 and Sodom Road, and attempted to get the pickup to pull over, Dunn said. The driver refused at first, but eventually turned onto Sodom Road and gradually came to a stop.

Behind the wheel was Joseph DaCosta, 41, of Fall River. Dunn said he became belligerent and refused to get out of the vehicle. An officer saw several little “nip” alcohol bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey in the vehicle, according to Dunn. A count later revealed there were 13 nips.

Officers arrested DaCosta and took him to the police station, where he became even more unruly. Dunn said he spat at and attempted to kick an officer while he was being booked.

DaCosta is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol (third offense), failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault, leaving the scene of property damage and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

