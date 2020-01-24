Fall River man charged in Seekonk rollover crash

This Ford F-150 was one of two vehicles involved in a crash on I-195 east Friday afternoon.

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man has been charged after being involved in a rollover crash on I-195 in Seekonk Friday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The crash occurred on I-195 East between Exits 1 and 2 around 2:30 p.m., causing traffic to back up all the way to the Rhode Island state line.

#HappeningNow: This is the scene on I-195 East causing major back ups almost to the Massachusetts Rhode Island state line. We still don’t know how this accident occurred or if anyone was injured. Working on that information tonight at 5 on @wpri12 #ExpectDelays pic.twitter.com/0exBr0KS7W — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) January 24, 2020

Both drivers were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said one of the drivers, a 26-year-old Fall River man, will be charged for driving with a suspended license, negligent operation and failure to yield or stop.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.