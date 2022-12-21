FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Fall River man accused of stealing packages off the front porch of a home in the city last week.

Joseph Machado, 43, has been charged with larceny of under $1,200 after home security footage caught him taking the packages last Thursday.

The packages were delivered to a Robeson Street home and contained Christmas presents for family members, according to police.

Police said a second suspect involved in the theft has been identified and will be facing charges.

“These types of thefts, while common during the holiday season, are crimes of opportunity,” the Fall River Police Department said in a statement. “Residents are urged to avoid leaving their packages unattended for lengthy periods of time and to keep an eye out for their neighbors.”