Fall River man charged in convenience store murder, robbery to appear in court

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River man who police say shot and killed a convenience store clerk last month is set to face a judge on Monday.

Nelson F. Coelho, 37, has been charged with the murder of Lal Kishor Mahaseth, 54, along with attempted armed and masked robbery and carrying an illegal firearm, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Fall River police said a customer walked into the Stop N Save on the night of Oct. 18 and found Mahaseth covered in blood on the floor. He later died at the hospital.

Just 24 hours earlier and a few blocks away, detectives say 7 Days Food Mart was also robbed at gunpoint.

According to court documents, in both crimes, Coelho held the gun in his left hand and the robberies took place as the stores were closing.

Coelho was previously charged with armed and masked robbery and two counts each of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and trespassing in the 7 Days Food Mart robbery. He was due in court last week for a dangerousness hearing in that case, but it wasn’t held due to the murder charge.

