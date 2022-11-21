FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Boston bank robbery suspect was arrested after he was caught trying to rob another bank, according to United States Attorney Rachael Rollins.

William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, was taken into custody earlier this month and charged with one count of bank robbery.

Rollins said Sequeira walked inside the TD Bank on Union Street in late September and threatened one of the tellers.

Sequeira reportedly said, “give me all of the $100s in the drawer,” and “give me all of the money before I blow your brains out.”

Sequeria then ran out of the bank with the money, but prosecutors said he was positively identified as the suspect thanks to witnesses and surveillance footage.

Rollins said Sequeira was arrested nearly one week later as he attempted to rob the Citizens Bank on Boylston Street.

Similarly to the first robbery, prosecutors Sequeira walked into the bank and demanded the teller “give him hundreds.”

Sequeira also threatened to shoot the teller if they “didn’t more fast enough,” according to Rollins.

It’s unclear whether Sequeira was actually armed during either robbery.

If convicted, Sequeira faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.