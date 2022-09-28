FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man has been charged in connection with two armed robberies that happened in the city earlier this week.

Ronald Joncas, 56, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after investigators believe he robbed a man at knifepoint in the area of Oak and Bank streets.

Police said after the victim complied, Joncas took off running.

Joncas was later found in a nearby residence that matched the victim’s description of the suspect. He has been charged in connection with Tuesday’s incident, as well as another armed robbery that happened Sunday at the nearby Star Market.

Police are still investigating three additional robberies that happened at other businesses within the city earlier this week. It’s unclear whether investigators believe they’re connected.