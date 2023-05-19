FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested Wednesday after officers found suspected fentanyl in his car during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled 26-year-old Edwin Miliano over on Milliken Boulevard after surveilling him for the suspected sale of illegal narcotics, according to police.

Police said the officers found roughly 500 grams of a white, powdery substance suspected to be fentanyl, 1.3 grams of suspected fentanyl and $440 in cash in his car.

Miliano has been charged with trafficking over 200 grams of fentanyl and operating a motor vehicle after suspension.