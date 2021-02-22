Fall River man arrested on narcotics charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – – A man on parole following a robbery conviction in Rhode Island is now charged with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Evan Perez, 30, was arrested by troopers on Thursday at the apartment he shared with his girlfriend, police said.

He’s been on parole from a robbery in Cranston in 2011 where, according to state records, he pleaded guilty to a series of charges including assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Bristol County Narcotics Task Force and Newport Police Department, were both investigating cocaine dealing in Fall River and Rhode Island.

After troopers took Perez into custody, they found in the apartment a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number on the floor of a child’s bedroom, more than 100 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, more than 50 grams of suspected fentanyl in the form of pressed orange pills and more than $8,000 in cash.

Perez was arraigned last week, where he was ordered held pending a dangerous hearing.