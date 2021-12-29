Fall River man arrested on drug, firearm, fireworks charges

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at his Pearce Street apartment.

Jason Chaves, 36, is facing charges after detectives found two loaded firearms as well as suspected illegal drugs.

The seized guns were a Jimenez Arms 9mm and a Glock 9mm, according to police. Detectives also found vials of suspected steroids and approximately 1,250 baggies of suspected fentanyl that weighed a total of 25 grams.

Additionally, police say detectives found $4,587 in cash and illegal fireworks.

Part of the investigation revealed Chaves does not have a license to possess a firearm, according to police.

Chaves was charged with the following:

  • Firearm violation with 1 prior violent/drug crime
  • Trafficking in 18 grams or more of heroin/morphine/opium
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Possession of a firearm while committing a felony
  • Possession of a firearm without an FID card (2 counts)
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Possession of a class E drug (2 counts)
  • Unlawful possession of fireworks

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community