Fall River man arrested on drug, firearm, fireworks charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at his Pearce Street apartment.

Jason Chaves, 36, is facing charges after detectives found two loaded firearms as well as suspected illegal drugs.

The seized guns were a Jimenez Arms 9mm and a Glock 9mm, according to police. Detectives also found vials of suspected steroids and approximately 1,250 baggies of suspected fentanyl that weighed a total of 25 grams.

Additionally, police say detectives found $4,587 in cash and illegal fireworks.

Part of the investigation revealed Chaves does not have a license to possess a firearm, according to police.

Chaves was charged with the following: