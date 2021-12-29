Fall River man arrested on drug, firearm, fireworks charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested Tuesday after police executed a search warrant at his Pearce Street apartment.
Jason Chaves, 36, is facing charges after detectives found two loaded firearms as well as suspected illegal drugs.
The seized guns were a Jimenez Arms 9mm and a Glock 9mm, according to police. Detectives also found vials of suspected steroids and approximately 1,250 baggies of suspected fentanyl that weighed a total of 25 grams.
Additionally, police say detectives found $4,587 in cash and illegal fireworks.
Part of the investigation revealed Chaves does not have a license to possess a firearm, according to police.
Chaves was charged with the following:
- Firearm violation with 1 prior violent/drug crime
- Trafficking in 18 grams or more of heroin/morphine/opium
- Possession of ammunition without an FID card
- Possession of a firearm while committing a felony
- Possession of a firearm without an FID card (2 counts)
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Possession of a class E drug (2 counts)
- Unlawful possession of fireworks