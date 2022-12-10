FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man was arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple cars.

Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, was taken into custody Friday on several charges including breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and vandalism.

According to police, two vehicles were broken into near a local business on Nov. 30 and items were stolen from one of them.

Police said they are also investigating similar crimes elsewhere in Fall River, Westport, Dartmouth, and Tiverton.