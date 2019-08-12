Fall River man arrested again for drug charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man arrested just over a year ago for resisting arrest from Fall River police was arrested again Thursday for new charges of drug trafficking.

Police acquired a search warrant for Neftaly Arroyo-Gomez, 19, of Warren Street, according to Det. John Robinson.

Officers went to his home Thursday morning and knocked on the door looking for him. No one answered, so they tried the door, and found it to be unlocked.

Arroyo-Gomez was inside with seven other people, police said.

A search turned up a little more than 26 grams of what police believed was fentanyl along with packaging materials, a large sum of cash, and some inositol powder (a type of sugar) in Arroyo-Gomez’s bedroom.

Arroyo-Gomez was charged with trafficking in 18 grams or more of a class A substance.

In May 2018, he faced multiple charges for an incident where he took off from police after a car he was in nearly collided with a police cruiser. Those charges included unlawful carry or possession of a firearm and possession of a class D drug with intent to distribute.