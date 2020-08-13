Fall River man arrested after music store break-in

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man has been charged with felony breaking and entering after a music store was broken into Wednesday night.

Fall River police say they were called to TJ’s Music on South Main Street around 10 p.m. for a report of a break-in in progress. Officers found a window broken, with a towel placed over the glass that had what appeared to be drops of blood nearby.

Surveillance video from the shop showed a male had broken into the business wearing a black tank top, dark gray shorts, and dark-colored flip flops, according to police.

A block or so away, behind Rob Roy Academy, an officer found what appeared to be items stolen from the music store, police said. There appeared to be blood on some of them.

About 11:30 p.m., officers found a man walking on Second Street who matched the description of the suspect in the surveillance video. As they talked to him, the officers noticed the man, Anilton Martins, had a couple of fresh cuts on his lower left leg and small shards of broken glass in the folds of his shorts.

Martins, 37, said he didn’t know how he’d cut his legs and nor how glass shards had gotten on his clothing.

He was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime, larceny from a building, vandalism of property, and possession of burglarious tools.