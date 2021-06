FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man died following a crash in the city Sunday night.

Police say the 31-year-old was driving west on President Avenue when it appears his SUV went airborne at a steep section of the roadway.

The vehicle hit a parked and unoccupied Cadillac before crashing into a tree on High Street.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His name is not being released until next of kin are notified.