Fall River man, 27, charged with assaulting 82-year-old holding Trump sign

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is accused of beating and kicking an 82-year-old man Tuesday and destroying his property.

Police said the elderly man had been by the side of the road holding a sign that mentioned President Donald Trump.

The victim told police he was on the grassy area of the rotary at North Main Street and Airport Road with the sign when a passing driver put his car in park and got out, walking toward him.

Police said Aidan Courtright, 27, screamed at the man: “Give me the [expletive] sign!”

He then ripped the sign out of the man’s hands, tore it in half and threw it on the ground, police said.

Courtright then went after the victim, grabbing his shirt, knocking a “Trump” hat off his head and throwing him violently to the ground.

While the man was on the ground, Courtright allegedly kicked him in the ribs and legs several times.

Then, according to police, he got back in his car and drove off, leaving the victim on the median.

Courtright is charged with violating the man’s civil rights while injuring him, assault and battery on a person over 60 years of age, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and vandalism of personal property.

Two eyewitnesses told police they saw it happen. The 82-year-old man was checked out at Charlton Memorial Hospital and found to have visible bruising on his lower back.

Police contacted Courtright and he later turned himself in for booking.

The victim told police he believed he was attacked for his political beliefs.

Fall River Police did not indicate in a news release Thursday if the sign or the hat had been expressing support for Mr. Trump or criticism of him.