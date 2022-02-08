Fall River Man, 19, pleads guilty in stabbing death of cousin

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River Man convicted of stabbing his teenage cousin to death during an argument will serve at least 10 years behind bars.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Michael Holloway, 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges last week.

William Wheeler, Jr.

Quinn said Holloway stabbed 17-year-old William Wheeler Jr. three years ago as the two argued over a backpack they’d stolen at knifepoint earlier in the day.

Prosecutors said the fight initially started over a blanket and pillow, but another fight ensued when Wheeler attempted to leave with the backpack, during which Holloway stabbed his cousin in the stomach.

Holloway then attempted to clean up some of the blood before leaving the apartment where he and Wheeler were staying, according to Quinn. Wheeler was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Holloway, who Quinn said was 16 years old when he committed the crime, was arrested the next day at a relative’s house in Rhode Island.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Holloway also pleaded guilty to assault and battery and armed robbery. Quinn said he will serve between 10 and 12-and-a-half years in prison, as well as five years of supervised probation upon his release.

“This was a terrible tragedy involving two cousins who had a close relationship,” Quinn said. “The spontaneous act of violence that resulted in the victim’s death highlights the poor decision making of a teenage boy. I hope the families of both boys can find some solace in the fair resolution of this case.”