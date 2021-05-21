Fall River man, 18, facing firearms charges as investigation into double homicide continues

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police have arrested a Fall River man in connection with a double homicide that occurred in the city’s Corky Row neighborhood earlier this week, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Jeremy Holmes, 18, was taken into custody Friday night at a hotel in Burlington, Quinn said.

Holmes is charged with carrying a loaded illegal firearm and unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm. However, he was not charged with shooting and killing the two victims.

“Our investigation into the senseless death of the two victims is ongoing,” Quinn said. “Significant resources will continue to be expended as this investigation continues.”

Quinn did not specify whether more charges are pending against Holmes or if police are still searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

The shooting occurred near Griffin park Tuesday afternoon. Officers found two people, identified as Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, and Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, both of Fall River, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to area hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

A third victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the leg, but police said he’s expected to recover.

Holmes is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Fall River District Court.

