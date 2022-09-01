FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of Fall River is planning to update its logo, and officials are looking for ideas directly from residents.

The logo will appear on the city’s redesigned website set to debut later this year.

The city says the contest is fully open to the public and not limited to professional graphic designers or artists. Both digital and traditional (paint, pencil, marker, etc.) forms of media will be accepted.

Participants are asked to incorporate the unique character and history of the city into the design while making it simple enough to be translated into different media like embroidery and black and white on paper.

The winning artist will receive $500 and be invited to the unveiling ceremony for the new website.

“We have so many talented graphic designers and artists living and working in Fall River, so it made sense to open up this opportunity to the public,” Mayor Paul Coogan said. “Both the new logo and the new website will more positively represent Fall River and the great things that happen here every day. I can’t wait to take a look at the entries!”

The contest will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.