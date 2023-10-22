DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police arrested a female juvenile from Fall River after they say she struck a car from behind with a stolen vehicle Friday.

Police say they were called to Matty Lane after a hit-and-run on State Road, where they found the juvenile’s car crashed into a tree. Police say the car was reported stolen out of Fall River in early October.

Police say the juvenile suffered a minor injury and was taken to St. Luke’s hospital in New Bedford for treatment before she was released to her mother.

The juvenile, who wasn’t named by police, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash, receiving a stolen vehicle, OUI and negligent operation.