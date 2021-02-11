Fall River Housing Authority holds vaccine drive for residents ages 75 and older

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River Housing Authority is doing its part to vaccinate eligible residents by holding a drive Thursday for people ages 75 and older.

To make it easier for residents to get there, the Housing Authority used two coach buses and handicap vans to pick up those who couldn’t drive themselves.

The Housing Authority Executive Director Timothy Barrow said they were notified only about a week and a half ago that they would have about 200 vaccines available through the community health agency, HealthFirst.

City workers went to the high-rise apartment buildings to notify eligible residents and help them fill out the paperwork.

The organization said it was easier to have everyone go to a central location, than bring the vaccine from place to place.

“We have a population of 293 residents over the age of 75 and about 170 have elected to take the vaccine today,” Barrow said. “We think that’s a very good turnout given we had about a week and a half to put this together.”

The appointment times were staggered throughout the day to avoid crowds and Fall River first responders were on hand in case someone had a reaction to their shot.

They plan to do the same thing in about a month for everyone to get their second dose.