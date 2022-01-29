Fall River home sustains ‘catastrophic damage’ in fire during snowstorm; 11 displaced

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Flames ripped through a Fall River home Saturday afternoon, forcing the 11 people that lived there out into near-blizzard conditions, according to Mayor Paul Coogan’s office.

The Irving Street home has since been deemed a total loss, with 80% of the building having collapsed and a portion of it leaning into the street.

The mayor’s office said seven adults and four children have been displaced, but have been provided emergency housing for the night.

Firefighters struggled to access the home due to the near-blizzard conditions, according to the mayor’s office. They were also impeded by a disabled and abandoned tow truck, as well as a plow truck that was stuck on a neighboring street.

The building sustained “catastrophic damage,” the mayor’s office said. Despite the strong wind gusts, none of the surrounding homes were seriously damaged.

The mayor’s office said two firefighters were injured while battling the flames. One of those firefighters injured themselves by attempting to get inside the building, while another slipped and fell outside.

One person from a neighboring residence was also transported to the hospital because they had difficulty breathing, according to the mayor’s office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.