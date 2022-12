FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The 38th Annual Fall River Holiday Parade that was scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been canceled.

The parade was canceled due to predicted high winds and there are no current plans to reschedule the event.

However, on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Greater Fall River RE-CREATION will host a Christmas Celebration on Bank Street.

The event will have face paintings, caricatures, train rides, a photo booth, arts and crafts, raffles, and a petting zoo.