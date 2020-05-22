Fall River teacher arrested on child rape charges

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A math teacher at B.M.C. Durfee High School has been arrested on multiple counts of aggravated rape of a child, the Fall River school district announced Friday.

Tory Meneses has been on paid administrative leave since the outset of the investigation, which remains active, according to the district.

Fall River police said no further details on the charges were available due to the ongoing investigation and sensitive nature of the case.

The district said Meneses has been an employee since July 2015.

