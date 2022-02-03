Fall River gas leak that caused explosion repaired; investigation continues

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The investigation continues after a gas leak caused an underground explosion in Fall River Wednesday night.

Officials say they received several reports of an explosion in the area of Fourth and Borden streets around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they could smell natural gas in the air and found at least two manhole covers had been dislodged.

The area of the road is currently shut down as utility crews work to make repairs, but Emily Burnett, a spokesperson for Liberty Utilities, says this isn’t uncommon given the weather and cold temperatures.

According to Burnett, the gas that was leaking out ended up in an electrical duct which caused the explosion.

Burnett says technicians did readings at homes in the area and none of them detected any gas, determining the public is not at risk.

The leak has been repaired but technicians will remain on-site to continue taking readings and monitoring the situation.

No injuries or property damage has been reported.

