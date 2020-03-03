Closings & Delays
Fall River firefighter charged with soliciting minor for sex

SE Mass

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A veteran member of the Fall River Fire Department was arrested Tuesday on charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor, Rhode Island State Police announced.

Edward Mathias, 40, faces one count each of indecent solicitation of a child and electronically disseminating indecent material to a minor.

According to state police, the arrest stemmed from an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police say Mathias arranged to meet with whom he believed to be a 14-year-old Rhode Island girl to engage in sexual activity. He was taken into custody after he arrived at the prearranged location.

Mathias was arraigned Tuesday and released on $2,500 personal recognizance with special bail conditions to have restricted use of the internet and no contact with children.

