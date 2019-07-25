Fall River fire station reopens; mold issue resolved

Breaking News
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Stanley Street fire station in Fall River has reopened after mold issues forced the building to temporary close Tuesday.

Jason Burns, president of the Fall River firefighters’ union recently told Eyewitness News the station is nearly 120 years old, dating back to 1900. According to Burns, water crept inside the aging building causing the mold.

Burns said mold remediation has been completed and the station passed air quality tests in all areas of the building.

“We’ve had severe issues with rain coming through the roof,” Burns told Eyewitness News Tuesday, citing the “porous nature of the old foundation” as the problem.

Some firefighters reported feeling ill after working 24-hour shifts according to Burns and six firefighters at the Stanley Street station were temporarily moved to two other fire stations.

