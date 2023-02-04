FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Red Cross is helping several people who were displaced following a house fire on North Main Street in Fall River.

District Chief of the Fall River Fire Department, Neil Furtado, said crews were able to knock the fire down quickly once on scene, but that there was initially a delayed response due to the considerable number of calls his department received Saturday.

“There was a delay due to the multiple still alarms. We had every truck in the city out, we had mutual aid coming inbound as well to help out,” said Furtado. “There’s a lot of calls because of broken pipes, so it’s been like this all day, and when all these trucks are out of place, time is of the essence,” Furtado continued.

Furtado also said that he believed the fire originated on the second floor of the building and spread to the third floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.