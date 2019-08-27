Fall River death considered suspicious

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River are investigating an unattended death which they said is being treated as suspicious.

According Sgt. J.T. Hoar, police were called Waterview Heights condominiums around 9:28 a.m. after a resident found a woman on the ground outside the front door of one of the units.

Hoar said the woman was “critically injured” and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police have not released the woman’s identity, nor would they say if the woman lived at the complex.

Fall River police, Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are all investigating.

Hoar said investigators are in the process of questioning witnesses.

