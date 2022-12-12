FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are investigating after a daycare center was broken into not once, but twice in recent days.

Police were first called to the Pumpkin Patch Childcare Center on South Main Street the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10, after a reported break-in.

The responding officer found a large rock had been thrown through a window on the south side of the building. The business owner told police that new toys and portable sinks were taken from the childcare center, totaling nearly $2,000.

According to the police report, the owner said neighbors told her they heard a loud bang around 3 a.m. but didn’t see anyone.

After the business was secured for the evening, police said they were called there again the following morning after someone gained entry a second time. It’s believed the person got in by removing the plywood that was installed to cover up the broken window.

During the second break-in, the owner reported that tools worth around $200 were taken.

An Amazon gift list has been set up to help the owner replace what was stolen.

The Major Crimes Division is investigating the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call (508) 324-2796, and anonymous tips can be made by calling (508) 672-TIPS (8477).