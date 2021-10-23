Fall River community comes together to remember the life of a disabled boy who was found dead in his home

FALL RIVER, Massachusetts (WPRI) — A vigil remembering the life of a 14-year-old boy with autism who was found dead in his home last October, suffering from severe neglect, was held on Saturday.

David Almond was found by authorities in his Green Street apartment on October 21, 2021. According to police he weighed only 85 pounds, was covered in his own vomit, and was living in abhorrent conditions.

David’s brother, Michael, who is also intellectually disabled, was found in the home severely malnourished as well.

Both John Michael Almond and his girlfriend Jaclyn Marie Coleman were taken into custody and charged with caretaker neglect of a disabled person and possession of a Class A drug.

In March of 2021, a Bristol County grand jury handed up an indictment upgrading the charges to second-degree murder and neglect of a disabled person resulting in serious bodily injury.

