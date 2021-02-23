Fall River City Council votes ‘no confidence’ in school superintendent

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River City Council has voted “no confidence” in the school district’s superintendent Tuesday night.

The council also voted unanimously to send Superintendent Matthew Malone a letter Wednesday morning asking him to resign.

Malone said in a statement that the school committee previously investigated several allegations of complaints about his behavior. He said they found him at fault for using course language and was disciplined for it.

“I regret my behavior and the poor leadership I displayed during the summer of 2020,” he said. “I am embarrassed by my actions and I have apologized … I have also acknowledged that I must change my style and therefore I have committed to the work of being less forceful, less aggressive and more sensitive to the feelings of others in my interactions.”

Mayor Paul Coogan had recused himself from the investigation because his brother works for the school department and reports directly to the superintendent, however, he issued a statement regarding the matter prior to the council meeting.

“There can be no double standard among employees of the school department.” Coogan said. “Whatever position one holds — there is a requirement that — all employees will be treated with dignity, respect and professionalism by other employees.”