Fall River city council to consider removal of Mayor Correia

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A meeting is scheduled by the Fall River City Council Tuesday, with plans to discuss a possible vote on the removal of Mayor Jasiel Correia after he was arrested for the second time in less than a year Friday.

The council is expected to discuss steps to be taken to remove Correia from office after he was arrested and accused by federal prosecutors of trying to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana vendors.

Hours after Correia was released on $25,000 bond by a judge, Fall River Council President Cliff Ponte submitted a letter to the city clerk’s office calling for Correia’s resignation.

“[Y]ou have utilized the power of your position for personal monetary gain through several alleged schemes, three of which are outright theft of city funds,” Ponte said. “I believe now is the time that you really do what is best for Fall River and temporarily step aside from your duties as Mayor of the City of Fall River.”

In response to the Mayor's letter. Posted by Cliff Ponte on Monday, September 9, 2019

Correia posted a letter Monday evening responding to Ponte on his Facebook page, saying, “I would like to extend the offer that in the immediate future and on a voluntary basis, the City Council President or Vice President have the opportunity to ‘co-sign’ official documents as an additional level of comfort for the Council,” he explained. “As City Council President, this affords you to assure the public that all city business is being reviewed, approved and conducted in accordance with local ordinances and state and federal requirements.”

I encourage the council to remain focused on getting city business done for the citizens of Fall River. Today I spoke… Posted by Jasiel F. Correia II on Monday, September 9, 2019

It is unclear if the council will actually make a vote on removing Correia from office. Council member Steven Camara told Target 12 he would object to such a motion and push back a vote to next week.

The city council meeting at the Fall River Government Center starts at 7 p.m.

This meeting comes just one week before Correia is set to face Paul Coogan and Erica Scott-Pacheco during the city’s preliminary election on Sept. 17. Two of the three candidates are expected to move to the general election on Nov. 5.

Last year, Correia was arrested on federal fraud charges connected to his startup SnoOwl that is now-defunct.