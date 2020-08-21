Fall River City Council Pres. Ponte backs Grossman in 4th District

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River City Council President Cliff Ponte is endorsing Newton City Councilor Becky Grossman in the Democratic primary to replace Congressman Joe Kennedy, as the candidates continue battling for votes along the Rhode Island border.

Ponte, who briefly served as acting mayor in the waning days of Jasiel Correia’s term, said he plans to headline a virtual event in support of Grossman along with other Fall River leaders next Tuesday at 7 p.m. Her other local supporters include state Sen. Michael Rodrigues, former Senate Majority Whip Joan Menard, state Rep. Alan Silvia and City Council Vice President Pam Laliberte-Lebeau.

“Becky Grossman’s business acumen and her experience as a City Council Finance Committee chair makes her the best candidate to drive job growth and economic development in Fall River,” Ponte said in a statement. “I know that we can count on her strong leadership as our next member of Congress.”

Ponte’s decision puts him at odds with Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan, who endorsed Newton City Councilor Jake Auchincloss last month. The 4th Congressional District seat, first won by Kennedy in 2012, stretches from northern Fall River through the Attleboros and Taunton up to the Boston suburbs. Kennedy is giving it up to challenge U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.

Grossman’s campaign noted that Ponte and his father are also the owners of the iconic Fall River establishment Al Mac’s Diner on President Avenue — which is where one of Grossman’s chief rivals, Jesse Mermell, launched her own campaign last October.

News of Ponte’s endorsement comes one day before the in-person early voting period begins in Massachusetts. Grossman, Auchincloss and Mermell are among eight candidates vying for the 4th District Democratic nomination in the Sept. 1 primary election. Polls show a tight race.

