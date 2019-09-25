City Council overrides mayor’s veto, preventing more pot shops from opening in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River City Council blocked embattled Mayor Jasiel Correia’s efforts to allow a greater number of recreational marijuana shops to open in the city.

At a meeting Tuesday night, the Fall River City Council voted to override Correia’s veto of a cap on recreational marijuana licenses in the city.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission ultimately approves licenses, however, each city or town provides letters of non-opposition as the first step in that process.

Correia is accused of extorting people hoping to open up pot shops in Fall River, in order to pocket hundreds of thousands of dollars. He has vehemently denied the allegations against him.

He has been federally indicted on those charges and is one of two final candidates on the ballot for the upcoming mayoral election in November.