FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A teacher at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River has been fired after allegedly communicating inappropriately with a high school student.

In a letter to parents, the school’s executive director, Robert Beatty, said they received “sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was inappropriately communicating online with someone the staff member believed was a high school student.”

The teacher has since been terminated and the school filed reports with both the police department and the Department of Children and Families.

“Our most important responsibility is the safety of the students we serve,” the letter said. “We understand how upsetting these allegations are, and that is why we have taken swift action in response.”

Police confirmed there was an open investigation, but offered no further details.

Students are reminded to report any incidents about adults they trust and parents can contact the school by email or by calling (508) 646-6410.