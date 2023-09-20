FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts is doling out more than $22 million to expand access to trees and green space.

The funds are coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program.

The project plans to grow Fall River’s tree canopy.

Fall River is one of the communities benefitting from the program. The goal is to plant more trees in an effort to mitigate extreme heat and climate change, as well as expand access to nature.

“This summer’s extreme temperatures have shown that our cities and towns are on the front lines of responding to the impacts of climate change,” Massachusetts Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Rebecca Tepper said. “We’re proud to see these communities leading the charge in implementing climate resilient measures that will ensure a healthier, more equitable Massachusetts.”

The city will be receiving $1 million to plant and maintain more trees.

In Fall River specifically, the money will be used to improve public health for vulnerable populations by expanding the city’s tree canopy.

“We are incredibly excited to see Massachusetts cities and towns receive the funding they need to proactively expand green space in environmental justice communities across the Commonwealth,” Gov. Maura Healey said. “We are committed to continuing to partner with these municipalities as they put their federal money to work improving public health and increasing access to opportunity for the people of Massachusetts.”

Other communities expected to benefit from the program include Boston, Holyoke, Haverhill, Lynn, Quincy, Watertown, Southbridge and Springfield.