Fairhaven shark sighting prompts beach closures

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Fairhaven beaches plan to reopen Sunday morning after a shark sighting abruptly closed them this weekend.

Fort Phoenix, Sconticut Neck, and West Island beaches closed Saturday afternoon after reports of a shark off Hacker Street Beach shortly after 1 p.m., according to Fairhaven police. There’s no word on what type of shark was observed.

The Fairhaven Harbor Master will patrol the area Sunday to ensure waters are safe for recreational swimming and boating. Beachfront and waterfront residents are advised to remain out of the water until then.

Police said the beach re-openings are dependent on no further shark sightings in the area.

