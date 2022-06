FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials are looking for a potential missing boater in Fairhaven Monday morning.

“A sailboat, out of New Bedford, washed ashore on the Town Beach on West Island and it appears the boat was occupied at some point prior,” Fairhaven police posted on Facebook.

A photo of the man who is believed to have gone missing was posted to their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairhaven Police at (508) 997-7421.