Fairhaven man leads officers on chase spanning several communities

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fairhaven man was arrested in Westport after allegedly stealing a car in Tiverton and leading a pursuit that ended when he hit two police cruisers.

Soon after the Tiverton Police Department reported the theft of a red GMC Sierra, an officer patrolling near Adamsville Road spotted the vehicle going the wrong way down the street.

Police said the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.

The driver, identified as Richard Botelho, led police on a low-speed chase that ended when he crashed into two Westport police cruisers. Neither police officer driving those cruisers was injured.

Police said Botelho tried to run from the scene of the crash but was ultimately taken into custody.

Following an investigation, police learned Botelho had stolen a New Bedford Department of Public Works truck and drove it to Tiverton before stealing the GMC Sierra – which was left running in a driveway on Crandall Road.

Police said Botelho, 29, was wearing a gray New Bedford Department of Public Works t-shirt at the time of his arrest.

Botelho is facing several charges, including failure to stop for police, receiving stolen property, two counts of malicious destruction of property, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), resisting arrest and possession of a Class A substance (heroin).