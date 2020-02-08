Fairhaven man killed in early morning crash

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police are investigating after a man was killed in an early morning crash Saturday.

Police were called to the 300 block of Cross Road just after 2 a.m. for a report of a single car crash with injuries.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found that a vehicle went off the roadway and struck both a utility pole and a stone wall.

After the driver, identified as David Costa, 23, of Fairhaven, was extracted from the vehicle, he was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he died a short time later.

The Dartmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit along with Massachusetts State Police detectives are still investigating the accident.