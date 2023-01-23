FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A 59-year-old Fairhaven man has died following a two-car crash Sunday night, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

George Thatcher was driving south on Main Street around 7 p.m. when, for reasons unknown, he crossed over the double yellow line into the opposite lane and crashed into another car, according to the DA’s office.

Thatcher was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The family of four traveling in the other car were all taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.