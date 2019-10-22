Fairhaven man dies after being run over by vehicle

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says criminal charges likely won’t be filed after a Fairhaven man was run over by a vehicle late Sunday night.

The victim was identified Tuesday as Carlos Cordeiro, 38.

Gregg Miliote, a spokesperson for the DA’s office, said Cordeiro was hit around 11 p.m. on Magnolia Avenue. He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital and pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

Based on the initial investigation, it appeared as though Cordeiro was lying in the roadway when he was run over and may have been intoxicated, according to Miliote. He also noted that it was raining at the time.

Miliote said the 24-year-old driver who hit Cordeiro called 911 immediately after and both she and her 21-year-old passenger got out of the vehicle and rendered aid to him.

The incident remains under investigation.