Fairhaven man charged with rape, kidnapping accused of forcing victim to stay in tent

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fairhaven man was arrested Friday on several charges, including rape and kidnapping, after police said he held the victim against her will in a tent.

Adam Furtado, 29, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery, strangulation, kidnapping, intimidation of a witness, unarmed robbery and aggravated rape.

Police said at 7:30 a.m., officers responded to Taber Street after receiving a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, police said they found the female victim, who told officers she had been held against her will in a tent in a wooded area on Tin Can Island near Riverside Cemetery.

The victim reported being assaulted multiple times over the course of two days and the attacker, identified as Furtado, stole her belongings and clothing to prevent her from leaving, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital to be evaluated, and officers found Furtado meeting a taxi in Riverside Cemetery with some of the victim’s belongings. He was arrested without incident.

Furtado was arraigned in New Bedford District Court on Monday and is being held on $25,000 bail.

This investigation into the incident is ongoing.