Fairhaven man, 33, dies after Acushnet motorcycle crash

A man was seriously hurt in this motorcycle crash in Acushnet Saturday afternoon. (Brittany Schaefer/WPRI)

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI) — A motorcyclist involved in a crash in Acushnet over the weekend later died at the hospital, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Matthew Souza, 33, of Fairhaven.

The crash took place around 4:40 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Michael Way and Wing Lane, according to police.

The DA’s office said Souza was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with serious injuries and pronounced dead a few hours after the crash.

No other vehicles were involved and the cause of the crash is under investigation.