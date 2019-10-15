Facing federal charges, Correia sets resignation date, ends reelection bid

Mayor Jasiel Correia spoke to reporters after his most recent arraignment in Boston. (File photo)

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — As expected, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia announced Tuesday that he’s stepping aside from his mayoral duties for the remainder of the year and ending his bid for reelection.

The announcement comes as the second-term Democrat faces federal charges including fraud and extortion in two separate cases.

Correia denies the allegations.

Correia said he’s taking a temporary leave of absence before he formally resigns on January 1. Until then, the mayoral duties will be handled by City Council President Cliff Ponte.

“Today’s announcement provides the city of Fall River an opportunity to build on the successes and accomplishments of my administration without any distraction,” he said.

Correia did not take questions from reports following the announcement.

