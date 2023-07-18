NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators are searching for suspects after an undercover detective was shot in the face in New Bedford Monday night.

New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said Detective Lavar Gilbert, a 17-year veteran assigned to the Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau, was sitting in an unmarked cruiser parked near the intersection of Rivet and Orchard streets when gunshots rang out.

Oliveira said a bullet shattered the driver’s side window and struck Gilbert in the face. He drove himself to St. Luke’s Hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

“Being told that one of your own has been shot is a phone call that no police chief wants to receive,” Oliveira said. “This is a stark reminder of the dangers that the men and women of law enforcement face on a daily basis as they keep our citizens safe.”

Oliveira said that Gilbert was in the wrong place at the wrong time, adding that it does not appear the detective was targeted.

“We’re confident that this was a random act of violence,” Oliveira said.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said Gilbert is doing “remarkably well” and is expected to make a full recovery.

“It was an extremely close call,” Mitchell said. “We’re not talking about a matter of inches — this was less than an inch … from causing more damage.”

While investigators are actively pursuing a number of leads, the mayor encouraged those who may have information regarding the shooting to come forward.

“The public can play a role [in this investigation],” he said. “We want to make sure we’re getting all of the evidence we need to put together a strong case and bring this person or persons to justice.”

Oliveira said a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot walked into the emergency room at St. Luke’s Hospital shortly after Gilbert arrived. The circumstances surrounding the man’s injury remain under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the New Bedford Police Department by calling (508) 991-6300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or by calling (508) 961-4584.