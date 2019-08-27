Extra precautions taken after EEE-related death

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) – With the new school year set to begin Tuesday, several local communities and school officials are being reminded to take extra precautions to protect against Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as EEE.

Extra precautions are also being taken in Fairhaven, where schools are also set to begin.

The decision comes as relatives of a Fairhaven woman say she died after reportedly contracting the mosquito-borne virus.

#BacktoSchool in Fairhaven today! School officials doing all they can to make sure that the focus remains on learning and not on mosquitos! We're talking about their plan of attack all morning long on @wpri12 and @FOXProvidence. — Erica Ricci (@RicciReports) August 27, 2019

Treating the school grounds is a top priority for Fairhaven health officials with extra-curricular activities and sports such as football being conducted into the evening hours, the same time the community is at its highest risk.

School officials say it is a 100-percent natural treatment to spray the school grounds.

Tufts Medical Center confirmed there was an EEE-related death over the weekend. While the hospital didn’t release the patient’s identity, family and friends said it was Laurie Sylvia.

Teamsters Local 59 posted about Sylvia’s passing on its Facebook page, saying, “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you Laurie Sylvia has passed away. All of us here at Teamsters Local 59 extend our sincere and deepest sympathies to Bob and his family.”

