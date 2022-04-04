FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A federal judge on Monday granted disgraced former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia a seventh delay in his prison reporting date, but denied his request to remain out on bail indefinitely as he pursues an appeal of his corruption conviction.

Correia had been scheduled to report to federal prison on Tuesday, but U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock pushed that date back to later in the month, on April 22.

Woodlock linked the latest delay to his simultaneous ruling against Correia on an effort to stay out of prison while seeking to overturn his conviction. Woodlock said the delay to April 22 would give Correia “a reasonable period” to see if the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagrees with Woodlock on that ruling.

Woodlock suggested Correia’s lawyers could file their appeal to the 1st Circuit by next Monday, giving both sides in the case time to present their arguments before April 22.

Correia stands convicted of 11 counts of fraud, extortion and conspiracy following his trial last year, where the jury found that he defrauded investors in his tech app SnoOwl and shook down marijuana vendors for bribes while he was mayor.

The jury convicted him of 21 total counts, but Woodlock later tossed out 10 counts based on technicalities in the law, a decision the judge said did not affect the length of the former mayor’s sentence.

Correia was sentenced to six years in prison, and he’s still required to pay restitution to the victims in the dismissed counts. He served as Fall River’s mayor from 2016 to 2020.

Federal prosecutors and at least one of Correia’s victims have expressed frustration that the former mayor remains out of prison more than six months after his sentencing.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

Steph Machado contributed to this report.