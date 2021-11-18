Ex-mayor Correia asks judge to delay prison date until after holidays

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jasiel Correia

Former Fall River, Mass., Mayor Jasiel Correia leaves a court appearance at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Boston. Correia, who was elected at the age of 23 with promises to rejuvenate the struggling mill city, had eight charges against him dropped, but was scheduled to return the following day to be sentenced for stealing from investors in a smartphone app he created and extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from marijuana businesses. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, convicted earlier this year of shaking down prospective marijuana business owners for bribes, is asking a judge to allow him to spend one last holiday season as a free man.

Correia, who was sentenced to serve six years behind bars back in September, recently filed a request to move his surrender date to January 3, 2022.

“The requested surrender extension would permit Mr. Correia to continue providing critical assistance to his family’s small business through the busy holiday season,” the request reads.

Federal prosecutors oppose the idea, arguing that Correia has yet to make good on paying back the investors he defrauded.

“Jasiel Correia is ready to start serving his prison sentence,” prosecutors wrote in their response. “Unsurprisingly, the only person Correia is prepare to pay is himself … In a case where this court has called Correia’s conduct ‘the most fundamentally corrosive crime a community faces,’ it’s time for Jasiel Correia to pay his debt to society and the citizens of Fall River.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/19/2021: Peter Neronha, Attorney General, (D) RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community