Ex-mayor Correia asks judge to delay prison date until after holidays

Former Fall River, Mass., Mayor Jasiel Correia

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, convicted earlier this year of shaking down prospective marijuana business owners for bribes, is asking a judge to allow him to spend one last holiday season as a free man.

Correia, who was sentenced to serve six years behind bars back in September, recently filed a request to move his surrender date to January 3, 2022.

“The requested surrender extension would permit Mr. Correia to continue providing critical assistance to his family’s small business through the busy holiday season,” the request reads.

Federal prosecutors oppose the idea, arguing that Correia has yet to make good on paying back the investors he defrauded.

“Jasiel Correia is ready to start serving his prison sentence,” prosecutors wrote in their response. “Unsurprisingly, the only person Correia is prepare to pay is himself … In a case where this court has called Correia’s conduct ‘the most fundamentally corrosive crime a community faces,’ it’s time for Jasiel Correia to pay his debt to society and the citizens of Fall River.”